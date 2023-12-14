LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 162,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,202. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.