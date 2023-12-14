LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

