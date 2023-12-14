LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.59. 1,900,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

