LifePro Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifePro Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 542,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,010. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

