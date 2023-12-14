LifePro Asset Management Sells 2,122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 247,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $53.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.