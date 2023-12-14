LifePro Asset Management Sells 2,922 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for 4.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Tidewater worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

