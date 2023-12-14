LifePro Asset Management Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,016. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $252.99.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

