LifePro Asset Management Sells 5,726 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,210 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Transocean accounts for approximately 2.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Transocean worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Transocean by 177.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 266,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725,846. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

