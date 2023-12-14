LifePro Asset Management Sells 7,317 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EMR traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

