LifePro Asset Management Sells 765 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

