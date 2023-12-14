LifePro Asset Management Takes $3.02 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Cenovus Energy comprises 2.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 3,754,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,496. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.