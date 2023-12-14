LifePro Asset Management Takes $3.55 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,378 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Rivian Automotive makes up about 2.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 797,854 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 66.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,679 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 29,614,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,005,406. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

