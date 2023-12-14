LifePro Asset Management Takes $43,000 Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

