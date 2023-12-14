LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Twilio makes up 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,917,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. 1,023,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

