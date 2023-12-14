LifePro Asset Management Trims Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 1.06% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,727. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.