LifePro Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.11. 705,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

