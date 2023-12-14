Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

UTHR stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $281.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $7,565,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

