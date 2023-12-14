Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,218 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 940,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,478. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

