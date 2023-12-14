Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,718 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,077. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 364,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.