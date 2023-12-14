Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.28.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.57. The stock had a trading volume of 247,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,069. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

