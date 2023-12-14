Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 123,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,216. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

