Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.98. 637,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,003. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

