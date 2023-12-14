Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

GGB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,696. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0962 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

