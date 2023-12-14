Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,535. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

