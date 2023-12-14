Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.