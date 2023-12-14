Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,460,795. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

