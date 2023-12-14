Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after buying an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. 160,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

