Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 963,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,784. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

