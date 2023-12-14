Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after buying an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bruker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,300. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.