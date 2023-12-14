Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,642 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BHP Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 475,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.