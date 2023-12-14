Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $228.29. The stock had a trading volume of 420,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,218. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $234.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

