Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $337,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after buying an additional 454,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 860,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,132. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

