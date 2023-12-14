Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 633,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,648. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

