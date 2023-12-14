Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $102.68.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.