Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,361,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,774,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,975. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

