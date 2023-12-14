Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

