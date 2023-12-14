Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.27. 2,097,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,123. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.