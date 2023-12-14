Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 141,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,358,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 609,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

