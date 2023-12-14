Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,359,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

