Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $243.38. 719,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $244.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

