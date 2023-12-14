Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes $962,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML traded up $11.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $746.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,145. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

