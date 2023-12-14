Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

LGND opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

