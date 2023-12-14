Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.58

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.58 and last traded at $213.58, with a volume of 6560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.