Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.95.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

LAC opened at $6.43 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.