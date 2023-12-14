Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.37

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 80334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.