Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 183,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 280,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $242.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $3,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 679,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

