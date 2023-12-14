Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

