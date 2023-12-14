Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Shares of LOW opened at $215.44 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

