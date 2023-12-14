Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

LFT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

