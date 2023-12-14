M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after buying an additional 253,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AFG stock opened at $119.65 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

